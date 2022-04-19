J.D. Vance Endorsed By Guy He Said Might Be 'America's Hitler'

Rachel Maddow talked about how we've accepted some things as normal that used to be unthinkable.

"In politics today, we've got another one of those days that feels, I guess, sort of normal to us now. But even just a few years ago, today's politics headlines would've been rejected out of hand that is completely unimaginable and over the top," she said.

"I mean, we just saw the de facto leader of the Republican party, former president Donald Trump, give one of his coveted endorsements to a candidate named J.D. Vance, who is running for the United States Senate seat in Ohio this year. That endorsement from Trump was followed immediately, in no surprise, by Mr. Vance launching a huge TV ad campaign touting the Trump endorsement -- bragging about how much he agrees with Trump, how close he is to Trump, how much Trump likes him.

"But then that of course was followed almost inevitably by a former roommate of Mr. Vance, sharing his text messages from 2016 in which Mr. Vance reportedly told people how he thought there was a pretty good chance that Donald Trump was going to be, quote, 'America's Hitler'.

"I'm not saying Trump was trying to be America's Hitler, or aspired to be, that's what J.D. Vance said: 'This guy really might be America's Hitler.'

Hey, but that was before Trump endorsed him! It's all cool now. All that remains is for the opportunistic and nakedly ambitious J.D. Vance to decide which member of the Third Reich he aspires to be.