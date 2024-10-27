'Floating Island Of Garbage': Speaker At Trump Rally Trashes Puerto Rico

By Conover KennardOctober 27, 2024

With just over one week before the presidential election and Trump vying for the Latino vote, a speaker at the disgraced former president's rally in Madison Square Garden, who is allegedly a comedian, trashed Puerto Rico. One million Puerto Ricans live in New York.

The island is my happy place. You can enjoy great food, warm and incredible people, and beautiful beaches. But this guy called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage."

"A lot going on like, I don't know if you guys know this," he said, adding, "but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now.

"Yeah, I think it's called Puerto Rico," he added.

The Trump administration obstructed an investigation looking into why officials withheld $20 billion in hurricane relief for Puerto Rico following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017, one of the deadliest U.S. natural disasters in over 100 years, a new report says, NBC News reported in 2021.

If you don't want your rallies being deemed as Nazi rallies, then don't say Nazi shit. What an appalling thing to say. It's mind-boggling that trashing the U.S. territory is part of their strategy to get the coveted keys to the White House. He must have learned that behavior from Donald, who demeaned Detroit while speaking in Detroit.

Kamala Harris cares about Puerto Rico:

