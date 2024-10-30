Trump Plays Sgt Schultz On Fox News: 'I Have No Idea Who He Is'

Mister "I take no responsibility at all" is at it again, this time about HIS OWN RALLY.

Donald Trump feigned ignorance on Fox News about knowing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico "an island of garbage" during his Fuhrer rally at Madison Square Garden.

Trump ran to Fox News' Sean Hannity and tried to imitate Abbott and Costello routine of double talk, in an effort to lie his way out of another jam.

This is a recurring theme for Diminished Donald. Whenever someone linked his campaign says something despicable he pretends he never heard of them and has no idea who they are.

Ever the Trump maitre'd, Hannity set the table at the beginning of his broadcast to help brain-addled Trump.

HANNITY: This big event at Madison Square Garden went on for hours. Um, I don't even know if you were there for the whole thing. I don't know what time you got there. I was told and made aware that you had no idea about this comedian who made comments. TRUMP: I still have, I have no idea who he is. Somebody said there was a comedian that joked about Puerto Rico or something and I have no idea who he is. Never saw him, never heard of him and don't want to hear of him, but I have no idea.

Sure, Trump was unaware who was speaking at his MSG event. We believe you. Not!

We do believe when you say you have no idea about anything. That's evident.

TRUMP: They put a comedian in which everybody does, you throw comedians in, you don't vet them, and go crazy it's nobody's fault, but somebody said some bad things now what they've done is taken somebody that has nothing to do with the party. Has nothing to do with us, said something and they try and make a big deal, but I don't know who it is. I don't even know who put them in, and I can't imagine it's a big deal.

Who is everybody? And everyone is vetted who goes on stage.

Hosting a campaign rally is not the same as doing a set at the Catskill Mountains of the 50s. Kamala Harris hasn't opened up her rallies using unknown comedians that say racist crap.

"Somebody said some bad things." That's Trump's non-apology.

Trump not knowing what's going on around him sounds about right, though.

When Trump said, "I can't imagine it's a big deal," we know that's a lie. If it wasn't a big deal with real ramifications for his campaign, Trump wouldn't have been speaking gibberish to Sean Hannity.

To top off his lunacy, Trump made the same narcissistic claim he always does.

"I've done more for Puerto Rico than any president I think that's ever that's ever been president," Donald Dump said.

The Puerto Rican people certainly don't believe that for a second.