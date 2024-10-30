Puerto Rico’s Largest Newspaper Just Endorsed Harris

I think it’s safe to say that Puerto Ricans are not laughing at Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s “joke” about their homeland being a “floating island of garbage.” That’s their American homeland, I might add.

Two days after Hinchcliffe disgusting remarks about the American territory at Donald Trump’s rally on Sunday, El Nuevo Dia, the largest newspaper in Puerto Rico, urged all Puerto Ricans to vote for Kamala Harris.

Editor María Luisa Ferré Rangel didn’t pull any punches. “Today, the hearts of all of us who love this beautiful Garden of America, and of the world, clench with rage and pain,” she began, as per the paper’s English translation. She noted that while the three million American citizens who live in Puerto Rico cannot vote in presidential elections, there are five million Puerto Ricans living stateside who can.

“Let’s not forget the paper towels he threw at us while we suffered without electricity for months [after Hurricane Maria] and let’s not forget that the funds did not arrive because Trump - through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development - told them to stop because he considered Puerto Ricans ‘bums who live begging,’” Ferré Rangel added.

But it’s not only Trump’s disdain for those eight million Americans that disqualifies him for office, according to Ferré Rangel. He’s unfit in every way, including his disdain for basic rights enshrined in the Constitution.

Plus this:

Trump suffers from psychopathic elements that he evidences by lying repeatedly. He has no moral compass and believes that the rules do not apply to him. These are traits typical of those people who qualify as malignant narcissists. Trump is one of the worst. With these emotionally hollow characteristics, the only thing important to that type of person is themselves. This is evident in his distortion of reality. To Trump, no one is better than he is. Only he exists. We are facing one of the most critical moments, not only in the history of the United States, but of the world. At this crucial moment, America demands a leader who respects the Constitution and honors the fundamental principle that all American citizens are protected by a Bill of Rights that safeguards our freedoms, including the right to speak out and dissent without fear of reprisal. Trump, as in the past, is trying to silence the watchdog press and manipulate the judicial branch, an area where he faces multiple legal cases, being the president with the most contentious cases in the history of the country. This electoral crossroads demands a clear choice. The proposals of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris present a government program that promises progress and well-being for the American people. Her inclusive discourse ensures solid leadership for the world’s leading power.

Too bad Bezos – a guy who undoubtedly has a lot more money and privilege than Ferré Rangel - couldn’t bring himself to say any of that.