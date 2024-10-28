Racist 'Joke' Leads Trump Spox To Attack 'The Media'

Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt ran to Fox with a lame attempt at some damage control following Trump's disastrous racist hate-fest in Madison Square Garden, which sparked outrage over a "comedian" making a "joke" calling Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage."

Here's Leavitt pretending that Tony Hinchcliffe's remarks weren't vetted by the campaign ahead of time, blaming the media for covering the remarks, pretending the crowd there didn't love the "joke," and that the rest of the rally wasn't just as awful as the comments trashing Puerto Rico.

EARHARDT: Caroline, you were there last night. What was it like backstage? What was it surrounded by 20,000 people almost as he took the stage? We're a week away.

LEAVITT: It was amazing. The energy last night was palpable in the room, the spirit. It was happiness and joy. And it was such a diverse group of people in that stadium packed to the house. There wasn't an empty seat. You had Black Americans, Latino Americans, Jewish Americans, men, and women of all ages coming in support of President Trump and unafraid to show it by the way, even in the streets here, a very liberal New York City, which I think there's a chance of getting very red after last night.

President Trump's message was optimistic, and I loved what Mrs. Trump said. She said, New York is a city of hope and dreams. You have people bustling from office to office to make a living. And those dreams are becoming unattainable because of Democrat policies, and I think President Trump offered a real message of hope to New Yorkers and all Americans. And what an epic way to kick off.

DOOCY: It was epic. You know, the world's most famous venue. He always wanted to play it. It was essentially a three or four or five or maybe 12-hour event for a lot of people.

But you know, this morning, mainstream media has picked up on the comic's comments, which were offensive, and have been denounced by the campaign and everybody else. What went on with that?

LEAVITT: Look, it was a comedian who made a joke in poor taste. Obviously, that joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or our campaign. And I think it is sad that the media will pick up on one joke that was made by a comedian rather than the truths that were shared by the phenomenal list of speakers that we had.

We had Congressmen and women. We had Senator J .D. Vance. We had Dana White, friends of the president, Dan Scavino, my colleague and friend who shared very intimate moments with President Trump when they were in the hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, really showing the truth about President Trump and his heart of gold.

And the crowd, they didn't mind. Right? Again, it was a diverse group of people. The joke fell flat, but the crowd was there because they know who President Trump is. They know he wants to be a president for all Americans.