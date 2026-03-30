Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1930 the actor who played Professor Wickwire on the delightful but short-lived The Adventures of Brisco County Jr. was born. You might know him better as Gomez Addams, patriarch of The Addams Family. I was lucky enough to see him live a few years ago at the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center -- the MAC -- in his one man show, "Edgar Allan Poe: Once Upon a Midnight". Poe was 40 years old when he died, and back when I attended Astin's performance he must have been over 70, but *damn*, he nailed it. Thrilling. So today, in honor of his most famous role, you're getting the "Wednesday" dance.

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