Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Normal is an illusion. What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly." -- Morticia Addams
By driftglassMarch 30, 2026

On this day in 1930 the actor who played Professor Wickwire on the delightful but short-lived The Adventures of Brisco County Jr. was born. You might know him better as Gomez Addams, patriarch of The Addams Family. I was lucky enough to see him live a few years ago at the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center -- the MAC -- in his one man show, "Edgar Allan Poe: Once Upon a Midnight". Poe was 40 years old when he died, and back when I attended Astin's performance he must have been over 70, but *damn*, he nailed it. Thrilling. So today, in honor of his most famous role, you're getting the "Wednesday" dance.

Down With Tyranny: It's Getting Close to Clear How the War Will Turn Out.

Center for Economic and Policy Research: Trump Is Confused Again: He’s Bringing Prices Up.

Flux Media Network: What imagining aliens can teach us about philosophy of science.

Attention space nerds! NASA Sets Coverage for First Artemis Crewed Mission Around Moon.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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