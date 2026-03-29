Lights Out 2 Greenlit

The low budget horror movie, Lights Out was a surprise hit in 2016, and earned $149 million from a $6 million dollar budget so New Line has finally lined up a sequel.

Hollywood Reporter:

"New Line has once again brightened up to the idea of a sequel to its 2016 supernatural horror hit Lights Out. The Warner Bros. division has hired up-and-comer Connor Osborn McIntyre to write the screenplay for the sequel, which has been on and off again on the development track over the years."



"Original producer Lawrence Grey is returning as producer while Eric Heisserer and David F. Sandberg, who respectively wrote and directed the movie, will also produce."

Lights Out was an exceptional horror movie, with a cool premise that brought the scares, but also shined a bright light on mental illness.

There's no word yet if Teresa Palmer, and Maria Bello will be back.

Fingers crossed.

Open Thread.