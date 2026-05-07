Dershowitz Absurdly Claims Epstein Wasn't A Pedophile

Epstein pal Alan Dershowitz had another meltdown on Newsmax this Wednesday after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testified behind closed doors to the House Oversight Committee.

Dershowitz once again was trying to turn Epstein's victims into adults, and also made the absurd claim that he never ran a sex trafficking ring.

VAN SUSTEREN: What is it that the Oversight Committee could ask you that would be illustrative of any important points? And what could you offer them?

DERSHOWITZ: I can tell them exactly how Epstein led his life — how he kept his private life completely separate from his life with business associates. I can speak to people I know that he met, and people I know who have been falsely accused.

But I can mostly speak to many of the women who have made accusations. For example, there are two sisters who have perjuriously claimed, among other things, that they reported abuse to the FBI. It's been on CNN virtually every day — the Farmer Sisters. It turns out we have evidence that never happened.

VAN SUSTEREN: How do you prove the absence of something? How do you prove that when someone says you did something — what?

DERSHOWITZ: We know what the FBI produced. What they were told was that Epstein may have stolen some pictures of one of them as a young woman — and the FBI didn't investigate that, of course. The FBI doesn't investigate stolen pictures. But there is no evidence that either of them told the FBI they had been subjected to rape or anything of that nature. And yet, that claim is out there.

So I — and not only I, but others — could address this. If Ghislaine Maxwell were given some kind of a deal, the way organized crime figures are when they've committed serious offenses, she could reveal an enormous amount, because she handled all of the bookings and logistics.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you have a sense there's actually something to tell? I mean, do you have reason to believe she genuinely has something to say, or is she positioning herself for a plea deal or a commutation?

DERSHOWITZ: She has a lot to say, but it's not what the government wants to hear, because there isn't much there.

There was no sex trafficking ring. They call him a pedophile because he had sex with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — but that would make him a pedophile in Florida and not in England, where it is perfectly legal to have sex with a 16-year-old. All of these characterizations are just out there unchallenged.

I can help, she could help, and there are others who could help tell the truth — and the truth is far more mundane and far less sensational.

This matter involving the Secretary of Commerce is absurd. Everybody knew Jeffrey Epstein. He was a man about town. People visited him; he extended invitations. Nobody saw anything wrong because he kept his activities completely private and secret. He had a separate entrance and separate staircases leading to where we now know he did his bad things.

He did terrible things and he was a terrible human being — but nothing like what we've heard portrayed. They make him sound like the worst sex offender in history, when by any reasonable measure he ranks far below some of the cases we've seen testimony about recently.

But nobody will let go of this, because Democrats want to use it against Republicans, and Republicans want to use it against Democrats.