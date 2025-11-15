Alan Dershowitz Wants Us To Know He's The Real Victim Here

Could this guy be a bigger slimeball? Look who went running to Newsmax to whine about the newly released Epstein emails -- former Epstein and Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz:

Giuffre would end up suing Dershowitz over the allegations, and Dershowitz – who denied the allegations – counter-sued before both parties reached a settlement . Dershowitz has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, and on Friday, insisted that he should also be considered a victim over what he called the “false accusation."

Dershowitz, who also served as President Donald Trump’s attorney, faced accusations from Virginia Giuffre – perhaps the most outspoken Epstein survivor until her death last year of apparent suicide – that he had sexually assaulted her several times after being trafficked by Epstein as a minor.

Alan Dershowitz, who helped negotiate Jeffrey Epstein’s “ completely unprecedented ” plea deal in 2007 as his attorney, took to Newsmax Friday to declare his innocence as it relates to Epstein’s alleged crimes, claiming himself to be both the “victim” and the "survivor."

Here's the full exchange between Dershowitz and Newsmax host Bianca de la Garza.

GARZA:You have defended, obviously, many high-profile uh people in your very accomplished career. So people know that, but at the end of the day, Democrats have had these files. They never wanted to do it until now, and it's piece by piece. It is redacted. If you were going to call President Trump and speak to him, what would you tell him about how he should handle this? Because obviously they're looking for some type of distraction to the work he's doing, whether it be in the Middle East, the peace deals, and his economic plan. It really is something incredible to see that President Trump is working so hard for American people, and all of a sudden the Democrats are saying, let's try to smear him with this.

DERSHOWITZ: What I would say is I probably know more about what's in the files than anybody else, because many of the things that are being suppressed are depositions. In my own case, when I sued my false accuser and she sued me, ultimately she admitted she may have misidentified me, but in that lawsuit, there were depositions where names were named and information was given.

And it's not the Justice Department who's suppressing this information. It's the courts, it's federal judges who were doing it to protect people, to protect false accusers. And we have to remember that there were real victims on both sides. If a person is falsely accused like I was falsely accused, I am the victim and the survivor of a false accusation.

And under our constitution, we don't have guilt by accusation. We have a presumption of innocence. And so the media should stop calling people survivors and victims unless they know that they truthfully and honestly were victims instead of victimizers. We have to tell all sides of the story.

GARZA: I hope you come back when the files are released. I can obviously sense how important this is for you.