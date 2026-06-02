Spencer Pratt Is An Extremist Clout Chaser Looking For A New Reality Show

This man should not make the cut for the LA Mayor primary tomorrow.
By John AmatoJune 2, 2026

I wrote this last week, but it needs repeating.

Former self-described "fame whore," reality TV star Spencer Pratt is using the tragedy of the Pacific Palisades fires to run for LA Mayor and is being aided by a likely source to amplify his bid, Fox News.

Fox News aired the interview this weekend and Pratt was doing his "fame whoring" dance as usual. There is a animal health crisis going on in Skid Row, but his words are reminiscent of Trump and JD Vance exaggerating everything they touch.

This man should not be near City Hall in any way.

Do not use your vote to vote for this lunatic.

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