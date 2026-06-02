News Nation Host Begs Trump To Help MAGA Base Suffering From His Economy

Batya Ungar-Sargon who is, by her words a MAGA lefty, pleaded with Donald Trump on her weekend News Nation program, to help the MAGA base because they are suffering through his economy.

It's not just Trump supporters that are hurting, it's the entire country.

Trump's obsessions, warmongering, assassinating, illegal tariffs, upending healthcare, retributions against political rivals, redistricting, narcissism, Musk's DOGE, and many more unconscionable decisions and actions are dismantling the country's well being.

How stupid are Trump voters to assume he would ever help them? Sure, he rewards loyalty, but at an unacceptable cost.

Batya's call for help will not be heeded.

Mr. President, your supporters are hurting. People who voted for you three times, who would walk over Legos covered in hot coals to vote for you, are broke. Some are skipping meals, others are buying canned chicken in bulk because that's all they can afford. The cost of food and gas is just so high. People are finding it impossible to pay for their kids' after school sports once they fill up the car with gas. People who support you and support the war in Iran, who were willing to pay a little more to make sure our grandkids don't have to live with the threat of a nuclear-armed terror state, who were willing to pay a little more for the possibility of reshoring our great manufacturing base with tariffs, well, they've paid all they can. Some are expressing anger and frustration. They feel that they voted for you to bring down the costs. Others are just quietly skipping meals. And contrary to what some in your administration keep saying, it's not just vibes. Inflation is eating up wage growth, and then some. Gas is $4.50 a gallon as we head into the summer travel season. The producer price index is up 6 percent as we head into grilling season. Savings are at an all-time low. Thirteen percent of credit card balances are now over 90 days delinquent, the highest since 2011. You keep saying that the stock market is doing great, and that is true, but the gains of the economy and nearly all consumer spending are concentrated in the top 10 percent. Everyone else is broke. You keep saying that gas will plummet when Operation Epic Fury is over. And there is a new memorandum of understanding on the table. But even if there is a deal, it will take a lot of time for gas to come down. And in the meantime, the American people need something to get them through the slog. Your supporters need help, Mr. President, and they need it from you.

It would be very interesting if a Fox News host issued the same decree.

It would be very interesting if leopards could fly.