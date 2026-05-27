Kevin Hassett Laughs About People Using Credit Cards To Survive

A person has to be a sociopath to go on television, lie with impunity, and smile about it while reveling in your misery.

Trump economic spokesperson Kevin Hassett told Maria Bartiromo that Americans spending more money using their credit cards proves that the American people love Trump's economy.

This is not a joke. I imagine Jeffrey Dahmer smiled when he started eating your liver.

Fox News' Bartiromo was mining the news trying to find at least a nugget that she could spin into a positive for Trump. She settled on a possible peace deal which would immediately lower gas prices.

MARIA: You know, I'm looking at some morning notes this morning, and BTIG is writing about the impact of a drop in oil on consumers. And the analyst there writes that with oil prices going down, the consumer sector could see a meaningful near-term tailwind. What would be your best expectation in terms of the impact and how quickly an impact of a fall in oil prices might have on the consumer? HASSETT: Oh, it'll be right away.

Trump's Treasury Secretary and economic advisors always foretell the future as the coming golden age - which never happens.

In the mythical cease-fire with Iran, magically all prices will drop - which will have an immediate impact on gas.

Kevin Hassett was right there to say it all happen "right away." Right away, when?

Maybe about the time we find the Golden Fleece.

He then went on to discuss things viewers could care less about like Singapore, jet fuel and refineries, until his smug and smiling ferret is face, uttered these words.

HASSETT: And so I think that we should see very quickly energy prices, gas prices go back to where they should be. And the thing that I've seen when I look at credit card data and other things that I can get for the private sector is that while people have been spending more money at gas stations, they've been spending more money on everything else, which means that they're still very, very optimistic about the state of the economy. And they should be. If you look at GDP now, right now, it's north of 4 percent. And so despite this disruption, all the momentum that we built with the big, beautiful bill and AI and everything else is really, you know, what the main economic story of the U.S. is.

This is not the first time Hassett has claimed that Americans being forced to use their credit cards to purchase items proves Trump's economy is grand.

And the Oscar for most psychopathic liar in the Trump administration goes to: Kevin Hassett.