Hassett Admits What Everyone Knows: Trump Cherrypicks Data Like He’s At A Buffet

Kevin Hassett, the Director of the National Economic Council exposed Trump's plan of cherry picking certain items that may be lower at this time to claim his economy is great and inflation is coming down.

CBS host Margaret Brennan, who has not been ousted by Bari Weiss at this point, called out Trump's constant bragging about his economy when all the data shows the rising costs of products are not coming down and asked Hassett to explain the “facts” Trump uses.

The idea that Trump uses actual data to make his claims is a joke all in of itself.

BRENNAN: So, people are holiday shopping, they're aware of prices. The President said this week prices are coming down tremendously. The latest data, though, from the Consumer Price Index is up 3% year over year, Personal Consumption Index is up 2.8% year over year. What data is he looking at? What's your benchmark? HASSETT: Well, one of the things that if you saw his presentation in Pennsylvania, as he put up a bunch of charts, which he loves to do, where he went through the individual items that have, we've already sort of made a bunch of progress on. And so, for example, under Joe Biden, prescription drugs were up 9%. So far this year, they're down six-tenths of a percent. Gasoline is way down. It was like the highest ever under Biden, and so on. BRENNAN: He loves talking about eggs. HASSETT: Yeah, he loves talking about eggs.

Thanks Kevin, for letting America know that Trump focuses on a couple of items that he may say are lower to claim the entirety of the US economy is doing tremendously.

People know what they spend.

Goofy Hassett isn't helping.

Trump's lies are backfiring finally.