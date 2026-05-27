Rep. Tom Emmer Shows Contempt For Americans By Defending ICE's Brutal Tactics

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer told Maria Bartiromo that the reason Republicans are forced to try to fund ICE and the Border Patrol through reconciliation is that the Democrats hate all law enforcement, which is a lie.

After ICE agents viciously killed two Americans in Minnesota, Senate Democrats made demands that Stephen Miller's thugs use judicial warrants, be unmasked, use body cams, and properly identify themselves.

That's not hatred, that's necessary transparency.

People hate goon squads composed of men in masks and unmarked cars, rounding up migrants, legal and otherwise, and then murdering U.S. citizens who protest their vicious actions.

EMMER: What ended up happening is there was a bipartisan, bicameral deal on the Homeland Security bill, and at the last minute, Chuck Schumer and Democrats in the Senate, because their base hates law enforcement, hates federal and state law enforcement, they pulled out two provisions. The ICE provision and the CBP, the Customs and Border Patrol piece. And because of that, now the only way to fund it is through reconciliation. MARIA: Right. Not appropriations, through reconciliation. EMMER: We wouldn't be here but for their hatred of law enforcement.

The only reason for ICE and the Customs and Border Patrol not to be funded is that Republicans refuse to negotiate with the Democrats on this serious issue.

Rogue agents, egged on by Stephen Miller's white supremacist agenda, caused deaths, illegal incarcerations, and havoc in the communities they descended upon.

This is the United States, not Russia.

No matter how many lies men like Tom Emmer spew to Maria, it will offer no help.