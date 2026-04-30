Fox's Stuart Varney Laughs At Kevin Hassett's Subterfuge On Rising Gas Prices

Hassett's lies aren't working on Fox Business as well as they used to.
Fox's Stuart Varney Laughs At Kevin Hassett's Subterfuge On Rising Gas Prices
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoApril 30, 2026

Kevin Hassett's excuses did not amuse Fox Business host Stuart Varney, who, after new polling showed the discontent the American people are feeling, laughed in his face to drive the point home.

Hassett's shtick when he goes on TV to defend Trump's disastrous economy is reciting useless numbers from deep within the economic data to make-believe the US economy is about to recover better than ever in no time at all.

Varney was not having it.

VARNEY: We've got another poll on the public and the voters' response to the economy. 47% of voters say that current economic conditions are poor. 73% say the economy is getting worse.

Let me express an opinion. I don't think that changes until we get three-dollar gas. It seems like oil prices, gas prices, they're going to be higher for longer.

What do you say to that?

HASSETT: Well, I think that the truth is that as you know that we had a solid GDP number come out today that had a massive amount of capital spending. The GDP number itself would have been maybe twice as big except there were so many imported capital goods.

One of the things that I got a chart from my staff said that the quality of imports has never been so high because we're bringing stuff that's going to create jobs and create output going forward.

While Hassett was obfuscating, Varney's producers posted pictures of the high gas prices to offset his propaganda.

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"It's already showing up in people's pockets as you saw the personal income data," Hassett contended. "And so I think that in the end people vote their wallets and I don't really trust surveys and you know there's academic evidence that supports that too."

Wow, Hassett doesn't believe in all polling data. People's wallets are not happy, Kevin.

Those words made Varney start to laugh.

VARNEY: You've got to look at the numbers.

I mean, you've got an average for regular now of four dollars and thirty cents a gallon. It was at seven cents overnight. And diesel's gone to what 5.50 5.60.

That hits voters hard. All kinds of voters react to that. It's a negative. How long are they going to stay at that level? Can you give us any idea about when they're going to come down?

Hassett then claimed that Iran is faltering, that the Strait of Hormuz will be open soon, and that "oil is going to flow like you've never seen before."

Sure thing, Kevin.

It's not a good sign when ally Stuart Varney doesn't believe you.

HASSETT: People vote their wallets. I don't really trust surveys

VARNEY: But you gotta look at the numbers. I mean, you got an average of regular of $4.35 a gallon. That hits voters hard. How long will it take?

H: As soon as we get the strait open, oil is gonna flow like you've never seen before

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-30T14:39:39.861Z

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