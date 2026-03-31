Karoline Leavitt Offers Thoughts And And Prayers To Truckers Facing Rising Fuel Costs

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to double-talk her way out of directly dealing with the rising costs of diesel fuel for truckers, by offering up a sentiment similar to wishing "thoughts are prayers" to families of for massacred children in schools by AR-15s.

Leavitt's first response was to claim that Trump has some of his five senses working.

"We hear you, we see you." is not a solution.

What is this, The Pinball Wizard?

REPORTER: The cost of diesel is averaging at $5.38 a gallon right now. What's the message from the Trump administration to truck drivers who are dealing with those high fuel costs right now? LEAVITT: Again, we understand. We hear you. We see you. We are fully tracking this short-term fluctuation in oil and in diesel prices. And that's why the president and the administration have continually announced robust actions to provide stability in the global energy market. As you know, political risk insurance, one of those actions, allowing countries to purchase sanctioned oil just to increase the supply in the meantime. We worked to release 400 billion barrels of oil and refined products, as well. We issued the 60-Day Jones Act waiver. All of this has — with the goal of increasing supply to create stabilization in the market in the meantime.

None of these actions will decrease the price of diesel fuel.

Leavitt continually claims Trump's war with Iran is short term, but once war is initiated, outcomes tend to be out of anyone's hands.

Unforeseen sh*t happens.