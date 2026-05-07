Ana Navarro Smacks Down Hassett’s ‘Shit Eating Grin’ Over Americans’ Debt

The winner of this week’s award for putting lipstick on the pig of Trump’s inflation has to go to Donald Trump’s economic adviser, Kevin Hassett.

On Fox Business Network, Hassett looked delighted as he smirked that Americans’ “credit card spending is through the roof.” He added, “They're spending more on gasoline, but they're spending more on everything else too.”

As The Hill pointed out, but Hassett glossed over, the rise in consumer spending has mostly been the result of skyrocketing gasoline rates, caused by Donald Trump’s idiotic attack on Iran.

With interest rates over 20%, anyone struggling with higher prices and credit card debt knows that the situation is anything but good news.

Fortunately for CNN viewers, Ana Navarro called out Hassett’s comments as a boatload of insulting BS.

“You’ve got the chief economic advisor to Donald Trump out there with a shit-eating grin, telling us how great it is that American debt is increasing, that the average American's debt is increasing,” Navarro began.

“I just think it speaks again to this constant theme I see from this administration, which is tone deafness,” she said.

Navarro went on to mock the out-of-touch gaslighting: “Oh, it's just a little short-term pain,” she added. “Oh, buy your daughter less dolls. Oh, it's, you know, it's worth the little pain they're feeling. Oh, it's great that they've got more credit card debt.”

“If I'm a person who can't pay my gas, whose dollar is going a lot less far in the grocery store, who is stuck in Fort Lauderdale Airport without being able to get back home, because Spirit Airlines no longer exists. I hear this guy, and I'm not happy about it,” Navarro continued.

Judging from Trump’s dismal poll numbers on inflation, trade, and the economy, Navarro is 100% right.

Hassett on American consumers: "Credit card spending is through the roof. They're spending more on gasoline, but they're spending more on everything else too." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-06T13:19:29.611Z