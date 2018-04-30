Ana Navarro Smacks Down Jason Miller: Michelle Wolf Should Get 'Nobel Peace Prize'

CNN's Ana Navarro completely destroyed Jason Miller's sycophantic attack on Michelle Wolf and defense of Trump and said the comic should be given Nobel Peace Prize for her performance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

As one Twitter account put it, it was like "watching two women kick a stuttering gopher."

Navarro highlighted the fact that Wolf's performance made Trump supporters go out and defend women for a change.

CNN host Camerota asked, "Do you think it is okay that so many white house advisers that were offended or say they were offended by Michelle Wolf? Do you see any hypocrisy in them not being offended at president Trump's sometimes off-color and insensitive jokes?"

Navarro replied, "Listen, I'd say to Michelle Wolf, ‘Hallelujah, girl, you should be the one getting the Nobel Peace Prize."

She was able to get Trump supporters to go on TV and defend women from being skewered and offended for their looks.”

(I disagree with some of her take because Wolf did not attack Sarah Huckabee Sanders's looks at all.)

"I sat here for how many months hearing people tell me that I should take it as a joke when Donald Trump goes after Elizabeth Warren, Rosie O'Donnell....Carly Fiorina... we could go through the entire morning, me telling you women whose looks he has offended."

She continued, "And it's supposed to not be serious when the President of the United States or candidate Trump did it, but it is supposed to be dead serious - let’s all clutch our pearls -when a comedian does it. Give me a damn break."

Miller said that the dinner was for the future of journalism and then criticized the comedian for attacking Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

It's laughable when Trump surrogates preface their defense of him by saying sometimes they disagree with what he does, but yada, yada, yada.

“Sometimes I have disagreed with what the president has said and wished he would have phrased things differently, but I think it is two completely different things. Look, I think the president speaks very bluntly. He voices his opinion.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

When the CNN host said, don't comedians voice their own opinions, he countered by saying people like it when Trump does it.

There you go. Whenever Trump does something despicable his minions come on and yell what-about-isms, but when Trump degrades women it's completely different.

Trump hadn't been such a coward he would have attended The White House correspondents' dinner like every president before him, but he seems to need his adoring fans blowing kisses at him at all times.

Navarro brought this up and said, "Hispanics were getting booed at his rally. People were going after the media and calling them ‘filth’ and saying ‘Get out of our country!'

After Miller tried to play the "personal card" Navarro looked at him and said he was ridiculous.