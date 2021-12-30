BBC Apologizes For Interviewing Dershowitz After Maxwell Verdict

They didn't even disclose to their viewers what Alan "I kept my underwear on' Dershowitz's hinky involvement was with Epstein and Maxwell.
By John AmatoDecember 30, 2021

Alan Dershowitz, who defended Jeffrey Epstein and claimed he only had massages with his clothes on at Jeffrey Epstein's residence, was interviewed by the BBC after the Maxwell verdict came down, causing massive blowback for the BBC.

The Times writes, "Appearing on the BBC News channel minutes after a guilty verdict was reached in Maxwell’s trial, the Harvard professor was introduced as a “constitutional lawyer” with no reference made to his involvement in the case or previous representation of Jeffrey Epstein."

Dersh used his time to bash Virginia Giuffre, who claims Dershowitz had sex with her as well after accusing Epstein and Maxwell of sex-trafficking her.

The BBC tweeted:

How embarrassing for a news network like the BBC to put on this creep directly after the verdict was read.

I know it's the holidays but did the powers that be leave their brains under the mistletoe?

