Dershowitz: LLCs To Pay Bribes After Elections 'Happen All The Time'

By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Send Alan Dershowitz back to the first year of law school, and make him sit down with some one-L's for a little chat about bribery, pay-offs, blackmail, and campaign finance. As well as plain old ethics.

Alan filled in some time on Laura Ingraham's show that used to be held by a Slim Fast commercial. Those advertisers are gone forever, aren't they, Laura?

And then Alan Dershowitz said that it's obvious (?) the Trump campaign knew a lot of people were going to come forward at the end of the campaign demanding money. So it made sense to set up a corporation to handle all the payments.

“That happens all the time.”

No, it doesn't, Alan.


Comments

