Dershowitz: LLCs To Pay Bribes After Elections 'Happen All The Time'

Send Alan Dershowitz back to the first year of law school, and make him sit down with some one-L's for a little chat about bribery, pay-offs, blackmail, and campaign finance. As well as plain old ethics.

Alan filled in some time on Laura Ingraham's show that used to be held by a Slim Fast commercial. Those advertisers are gone forever, aren't they, Laura?

And then Alan Dershowitz said that it's obvious (?) the Trump campaign knew a lot of people were going to come forward at the end of the campaign demanding money. So it made sense to set up a corporation to handle all the payments.

“That happens all the time.”

No, it doesn't, Alan.

I don't know how many Presidential campaigns Alan Dershowitz has worked on, but I've worked on SEVEN. And no, this does NOT happen all the time. Indeed, I don't know of ANY time it has happened. https://t.co/jHvrqbbfa6 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) July 26, 2018

Dershowitz - give us one example of it happening all the time.



These payments aren't normal. The millions in Russian cash to Trump, overpaying Trump for real estate, isn't normal.



Trump is a perv and a criminal.



Listen to the audio - this is a routine payoff by Trump — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) July 25, 2018