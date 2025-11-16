Dershowitz Tries To Turn Epstein Victims Into Adults

I’ll bet you that Alan Dershowitz is the guy Megyn Kelly (a former lawyer) was referring to when she said recently that “somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything” essentially persuaded her that Jeffrey Epstein is not a pedophile because his sex-trafficking victims were the “barely legal type” and not “like, eight-year olds.”

Regardless, it hardly seems like a coincidence that Dershowitz took to NewsNation Friday night and repeated the same “not a pedophile” talking point. He complained about a previous guest describing Epstein, Dershowitz’s former client, as “a convicted pedophile.”

“He pleaded guilty to one count of having sex for money with a 17-year-and-10-month-old person. That's not pedophile,” Dershowitz said.

Well, OK, that might matter in a legal dictionary or a medical treatise. But it’s still statutory rape, a felony in Florida. That’s the state where Dershowitz negotiated Epstein’s shockingly lenient plea deal that allowed him to leave prison six days a week for an office where he reportedly received “young women” visitors.

More importantly, plenty of Epstein’s alleged victims were nowhere near their 18th birthdays. Some were allegedly as young as 11 and 12.

Whatever label you put on Epstein’s sex trafficking of under-age girls, and his ability to get away with it for years, it’s still abominable. Dershowitz knows that. But he seems to be feeling a bit desperate these days, as he well should. In another flailing attempt to polish the turd of his involvement in the Epstein scandal, he called himself both a “victim” and “survivor” of the scandal.

In August, I wrote about Donald Trump and his loyalist U.S. attorney, Jeanine Pirro, wanting to lower the legal age of adulthood in order to turn minors into adults. That was in the context of a robbery and assault of DOGE’s “Big Balls.”

But in the same post, I wrote, “How long until this morphs into ‘That 14 year-old knew exactly what she was doing with Jeffrey Epstein?’ After all, this is the same crew that has already dismantled many child labor and sex trafficking protections.”

I submit that’s exactly what is now afoot here. We can’t let them get away with it.