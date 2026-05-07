Brooke Rollins Claims 'Golden Age' For Farmers As Farm Bankruptcies Explode

Agricultural Sec. Brooke Rollins did not address the rising bankruptcies in the farm industry and instead claimed a golden age is upon farmers while boasting about idiotic trade deals.

In 2025, farm bankruptcy rose 46%. It is only getting worse in 2026 because of high fuel and fertilizer costs.

Maria Bartiromo continues to put Trump officials and cabinet members on to lie and bloviate about nonsense, and never follows up on important matters affecting the US economy.

ROLLINS: Over the last 15 months, but this is one of the greatest. 18 new trade deals, and when you think about agriculture and opening up the markets, it's unbelievable. Just yesterday, we got even better news on trade.

Farmers don't give a fuck about Trump's trade deals.

ROLLINS: For our farmers and our ranchers, for farm security, for food security, making sure our farmers can prosper as they move into hopefully what will be a golden age under this president. These trade deals are very important, but the president also understands that the over-reliance on a country like China has massive implications from a national security perspective. So we are very grateful that the president has moved out. He's put the farmers at the top of his list as he's struck these new trade deals. And my cabinet colleagues from Lutnick to Greer to Bessent have just been wonderful getting our soybeans, getting our cotton, getting our sorghum out into the world.

Wow, Trump put farmers at the top of his list. What bullshit.

What about fuel and fertilizer costs, Brooke?

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that "Fertilizer affordability challenges are most acute in the South and Northeast but remain a concern for farmers across all regions. Around 70% of respondents report being unable to afford all the fertilizer they need. Farm diesel prices have increased 46% since the end of February, raising costs for fieldwork, fertilizer transport, and irrigation during both planting and growing seasons."