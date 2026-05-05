Climate Change Wrecks Cattle Industry, But Ag Sec Blames Biden

Agriculture Sec. Brooke Rollins claimed the reason for outrageous prices on groceries and beef is because President Biden eviscerated the cattle industry over the "hoax" that is climate change.

Rollins even blamed a Nebraska wildfire for price increases without mentioning that climate change was

She said nothing about Trump's policies though because Rollins is a "reality denier."

BROWN: You've talked a lot about how this will lower prices for consumers and help American ranchers. When do you expect consumers to feel that price relief at the grocery store and for ranchers to also experience relief from this? ROLLINS: As I mentioned, the last administration, moving cattle, doing everything they could to basically eviscerate the cattle industry, whether that was through grazing allotments or climate change, hoax, craziness, whatever it was. On top of that, you have the droughts, you know, even in Nebraska, the fire they just had was in rural Nebraska, so it didn't get as much press as a lot of these wildfires do, but it was the biggest fire in Nebraska history, the ninth largest in American history, and we're not really talking about it because it was in rural America, but what that does to those ranchers. Blah, blah, blah. Marsha, I wish I had a crystal ball and I could tell you - we do believe that prices are going to start coming down this summer.

Climate change aka global warming is not a hoax, but because we have buffoons and science deniers running the country we must listen to this claptrap.

Demented Donald claimed he would have prices lower his first day in office and here we are some 469 days later.

Let's take a quick look under the hood.

Since Trump's insane and illegal tariffs began, inflation is astronomical, grocery prices are outrageous, while most goods and services have skyrocketed. Gas prices have exploded because of Trump's attack against Iran and healthcare is unaffordable thanks to the Big Ugly bill and his refusal to extend ACA subsidies.

Only the Trump administration is responsible for the situation the country is in.

Period.