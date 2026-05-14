Republicans Move To Expunge Both Trump Impeachments

It’s no surprise Republicans feel desperate to burnish Donald Trump’s reputation. His approval ratings are in the toilet, his unwanted and unnecessary war and tariffs are causing inflation and gas prices to soar, and while using his p***y-grabbing hands to pocket billions of taxpayer dollars and documents for himself, he has taken away health insurance and food benefits from Americans.

That’s not counting Dozy Don’s obvious mental decline.

Republicans in Congress could do a lot to rein in Trump’s wrongdoings and actually serve struggling Americans. Instead, Rep. Darrell Issa has introduced a resolution, cosponsored by more than 20 other Republicans, to rewrite history and expunge Trump’s two impeachments. Not only that, as Alternet reported, “it appears he wants to allege ‘misconduct’ on the part of those who were part of the process of impeaching him.”

"When you've been falsely accused, whether it's days, weeks, months or years later, somebody should be just as interested in printing that retraction on the front page as they were in putting the original charge on the front page," Issa told Fox News.

As Issa works to make Trump look more like a king, exempt from the law and Congressional censure, the congressman also told Fox that the goal is for Trump’s two impeachments to “no longer stand as a legitimate accusation to then be played upon when people are saying, ‘No Kings.’" As if that’s the only reason for the anti-Trump slogan.

It’s not clear whether Issa’s whitewashing is possible. Fox News acknowledged that “Critics, including some legal scholars, argue that while the House can express disapproval or annotate its records, it cannot erase the historical fact of an impeachment or undo the constitutional process once it has occurred, making such efforts largely symbolic.”

What Fox News did not acknowledge of course, is Issa’s own record of multiple brushes with criminal law. That “includes arrests for weapons charges and auto theft, suspicions of arson, and accusations of intimidation with a gun,” Media Matters has documented.

Just as unsurprising is that Rep. Jim Jordan, another guy with a skanky past you’ll never hear about on Fox, is on board with the history rewrite, too.