Report: Trump Stole Classified Docs For Profits

Thanks to Trump-loving Judge Aileen Cannon, Felon 47 was able to skate away from a grand jury’s 37 felony indictments and get away with leaving the White House with classified documents, storing them in unsecure places and refusing to return them to their proper place in the National Archives. For extra Supreme Court Nomination credit, Cannon permanently blocked the release of any report by Special Counsel Jack Smith to the public.

However, more information recently emerged about why Trump grabbed those documents like they were a woman’s body part. A January 2023 memo recently released by the Department of Justice reveals that Smith’s office believed Trump stole the documents to help his businesses.

“Trump possessed classified documents pertinent to his business interests — establishing a motive for retaining them,” the memo said, according to MS NOW. “We must have those documents.”

The memo was part of a DOJ document production to the House Judiciary Committee, apparently in service of the committee’s effort to wreak retribution against Smith and his agents. In its zeal to help, the DOJ seems to have inadvertently violated Cannon’s earlier ruling to keep the documents secret.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the Democratic ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, was able to view the documents. He has written a scathing letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi that reveals even more damning information about Donald Trump. The stolen documents were so sensitive that only six people, including Trump, had legal access to one of them. Yet Trump was so unconcerned with protecting our national secrets that a 23-year-old aide “’scanned’ the contents of one box onto her laptop” and “’uploaded the scan to a cloud.’”

Prosecutors also believe that Trump showed a classified map to Susan Wiles and others on a plane, Raskin noted, but the DOJ redacted the names of the other passengers on the plane.

We know that around that time, Trump was entering into business partnerships with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the Saudi real estate firm Dar al Arkan, Raskin wrote. A month later, “President Trump played golf at Bedminster with Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia—the same official who plied the Trump family with tens of millions of dollars as the family began to run out of money between terms.”

“We also know that there are reports that Donald Trump, at one point while on the phone with his ghost-writer, ‘made a reference to having classified records relating to the bombing of Iran.’” Raskin also wrote. “If this map is related to our military posture in the Middle East, and it was in fact shown to any foreign official, Saudi or otherwise, that would amount to an unforgiveable betrayal of our men and women in uniform who are currently valiantly fighting in President Trump’s disastrous war against Iran.”

This is reason infinity why Trump is unfit for office, why he deserves to be impeached and prosecuted.