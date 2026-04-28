White House Chief Of Staff To Convene Meeting On Protecting Trump

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was expected to convene a meeting this week on protecting President Donald Trump.
White House Chief Of Staff To Convene Meeting On Protecting Trump
By David EdwardsApril 28, 2026

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was expected to convene a meeting this week on protecting President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Monday, the White House confirmed the meeting to PBS NewsHour. The meeting will come just days after a gunman tried to enter the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"President Trump and the White House are standing by the leadership of Secret Service, and President Trump has said he personally thinks they did an excellent job neutralizing the shooter and moving the President, First Lady, Vice President and cabinet to safety," the statement said. "Nevertheless, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is convening a meeting early this week with the White House operations team, USSS, and DHS leadership to discuss protocol and practices for major events involving POTUS."

"The meeting will discuss the processes and procedures that worked to stop Saturday's attempt, while exploring additional options to ensure all relevant components are doing everything possible to secure the many major events planned for President Trump in the months ahead as he gears up to celebrate America 250," the White House added.

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