John Kelly: I'm Trump's Chief Of Staff Because 'God Punished Me'

John Kelly was joking, right? He attended a celebration of the 15th Anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security, a department he headed for six months before being named Trump's chief of staff.

The eyeroll from Kelly is worth the click.

"I would open by saying I almost have no right to be up here on this stage. [off camera host: 'You have every right.'] And I miss every one of you every day. [laughter] Truly, at six months, the last thing I wanted to do was walk away from one of the great honors of my life, being Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, but I did something wrong, and God punished me."

The Last Word goes on to discuss the possible departures of Kelly, Gary Cohn, HR McMaster, etc. etc. And David Frum notes that Trump didn't know why HR McMaster was in his office when Trump had already seen him today.

I hate to admit it, but David Frum is right: Trump is running the White House like the movie Mean Girls, determining his favor based on the popularity of those around him.

We hate everybody in your White House Donnie. You're incompetent and illegitimate.

And sure, kick out McMaster because you've already seen him today. It's not like there might be some breaking national security news to discuss. The so-called president DVR's Fox News and can take care of it via tweeting tomorrow morning during executive time, right?

That's the guy Republicans are enabling and supporting and trying as of now to re-elect. It's terrifying.