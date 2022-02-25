Trump Ex-Chief Of Staff In 'Disbelief' That Prominent Republicans Praise Putin

General Kelly couldn't fathom how Republicans, their media bunnies and Trump were were glorifying Putin as he attacked Ukraine.
By John AmatoFebruary 25, 2022

General John Kelly, Donald Trump's former Chief Staff said he was in "disbelief" that prominent Republicans were praising the murderous Vladimir Putin.

"We’ve heard a lot of prominent Republicans – both in politics and in conservative media – praising Vladimir Putin, even calling him a genius,” CNN's Jake Tapper observed.

“What’s your response when you hear that?” Tapper asked Kelly.

"Disbelief,” Kelly replied. “[Putin] is a tyrant. He’s a murderer. He has attacked an innocent country whose only crime is that they want to be free and democratic and they’re working in that direction and have been working in that direction."

Kelly said Ukraine is a burgeoning democracy who worked along side the US and NATO as good partners.

"I can't imagine why someone would look at what's happening there and see it anything other than a criminal act," Kelly said.

If this was B.F. (Before Trump) this depraved behavior on the part of the GOP probably wouldn't be happening, except maybe for lunatics like Marjorie Taylor Green and Josh Hawley.

Kelly is ignoring the right-wing extremists that encompasses the entire GOP that hates gays, and believe it's the white man that's being discriminated against.

By the way, I think the GOP cares nothing for law and order any longer since Donald Trump was engaged in so many illegal and immoral acts.

