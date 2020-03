Acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, was let go via tweet during a late Friday news dump following Trump's visit to tornado ravaged Tennessee and his visit to the CDC. Who is going to be Season 4's new Chief of Staff? None other than Congressman Mark Meadows, the darling of Fox News.

Announcement (tweet):

I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

Firing tweet that gives Mulvaney a cushy new job:

....I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

Twitter had thoughts:

Seems like it's not a coincidence that Mulvaney, who obviously knows various details about various things, landed a nice diplomatic job instead of just getting the boot. — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 7, 2020

Mark Meadows will be a disaster as chief of staff. But honestly, I'm just happy to be rid of Mick Mulvaney, who was low-key one of the most evil, vindictive scumbags in an administration that is Grand Central Station for evil, vindictive scumbags. https://t.co/YFKSb6gCYY — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 7, 2020

Mick Mulvaney bites the dust.



The equally terrible Mark Meadows replaces him. https://t.co/DuCpbfRSvl — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 7, 2020

Mick Mulvaney has just been fired as Acting Chief of Staff.



Racist birther GOPer Mark Meadows will be permanent Chief of Staff.



This criminal regime is a shitty sewer pit. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 7, 2020

Amy Siskind nailed it:

I wasn’t sure if Trump could downgrade from Mick Mulvaney, but he proved he can: his new chief of staff is Mark Meadows.



Always count on Trump to go lower. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 7, 2020

Congratulations, Mark. Or something.