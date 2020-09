He didn't say "rioters." He didn't say "White nationalist shooters."

The Chief of Staff to the so-called President of the United States recommended that PROTESTORS in Washington DC be ARRESTED. The "discussion" on Fox (of course) was about removal of monuments to slave holders, that last part probably left out because Fox is White Nationalist propaganda trash.

MARK MEADOWS: Why don't we talk about removing the protestors from Washington, DC, and sending them back, to wherever they came from, or sending them, better yet, to jail? If we're going to talk about removing things...

Fascist @MarkMeadows once took an oath to PROTECT the Constitution.

1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states that “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble. — BlueTsunami (@galgrafix) September 2, 2020

Teaparty marched on DC.... he didn't mind that. — Just me (@reluctantzealot) September 2, 2020