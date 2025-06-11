Grandpa Dictator: Protestors Will Face 'Very Heavy Force' At My Parade

What force can he use if they're all marching in his parade?
By Conover KennardJune 11, 2025

Trump's Big Boy parade, which will feature Army tanks, planes, and marching soldiers into Washington this week, will cost taxpayers $45 million. The Army will bring in 9,000 soldiers. That jaw-dropping amount could cover a year's salary and benefit costs for 307 federal employees. There are so many other things, but Trump's ego needs massaging.

And he's not allowing any protesters, or he's gonna beat you up. Maybe he'll slap you upside the head with a copy of the Constitution, specifically the First Amendment.

"We're going to have a lot of, and if there's any protest that wants to come out, they will be met with very big force," Donald said. "By the way, for those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force."

"And I haven't even heard about a protest, but you know, this is people that hate our country, but they will be met with very heavy force," he added.

It's unclear what force Donald is talking about since the military will be marching in his parade. And the 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets will be busy making Trump look like a Big Boy.

Matt McCool of the Secret Service’s Washington Field Office told the Associated Press that more than 18 miles of “anti-scale fencing” would be erected and “multiple drones” would be in the air. “We’re paying attention, obviously, to what is happening there. We’ll be ready,” McCool added. “We have a robust plan for civil disobedience.”

Trump also said residents of other American cities can expect ICE raids like the ones in Los Angeles. By that, he means blue cities, not red ones.

And all of this because Elon Musk called Trump a pedo.

Trump says anybody who protests the military parade on Sunday will be met with “very heavy force”

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-10T16:47:27.985Z

We need someone to plug Trump's face into this:

