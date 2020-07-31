Rep. Jamie Raskin Decimates Jim Jordan's Useless, Hypocritical First Amendment Lies

I'm pleased to announce here that I have proposed to Rep. Jamie Raskin via Twitter. He has not responded, but I'm certain an affirmative answer will be coming soon. Before the happy nuptials, though, allow me to explain — both to you, and my husband and children.
Today in a House hearing, Jim Jordan, resident GOP screecher and sphincter-clencher extraordinaire, badgered the panel before him, which was made up of top members of the White House coronavirus response team, including Dr. Anthony Fauci. Jordan focused on Fauci, attempting to get him to admit that Black Lives Matter protests were dangerous, protesters should be arrested, and that it was patently unfair that governors had the ability to shut down churches while allowing protests to continue.
Dr. Fauci did not cave, stood his ground on the dangers of gathering indoors without masks or distancing, and refused to opine on whether protesters should be arrested, for f*ck's sake. That is not his job, nor is it why he was there.
My future husband, Rep. Raskin had the final round of time to question the panel (Admiral Giroir had left by then) and he took the time to absolutely destroy the substance of Jordan's arguments, such as they were.
In all honesty, what is Jim Jordan's purpose? Does he ever propose legislation? Is he there solely as a smokescreen and/or irritant? His arguments are so easily disproven, does he think being a fast-talker and a yeller makes them harder to take apart? They aren't - my fiancé just proved that in the span of 90 seconds. What is the point of Jordan's existence, well, anywhere?
Then Rep. Raskin (to you) went all in, bringing up the disgusting lack of federal response to the right-wing pseudo militia boys playing GI Joe and Nazi in Michigan, as compared to AG Bill Barr's illegal kidnapping and abuse of peaceful protesters in Oregon.
If you're really concerned about people getting sick at protests, and we should be, then we have to look at the use of tear gas and pepper spray. Everybody saw the secret federal officers who were assembled by Attorney General Barr in Oregon remove the mask of a naval veteran and spray pepper spray right in his face. That's extremely dangerous, to remove someone's mask and then to have them sneezing and coughing, and so on. So it's the use of those chemical irritants I think which is the real danger.
Finally, he ended talking about the Vanity Fair article that exposed the fact that the White House actually DID have a national strategy for fighting this pandemic, but abandoned it because they believed it would only sicken people in the blue states. And who needs Democrats, anyhow? They viewed as a bonus that when things went badly in those states, the Democratic governors would get the blame.
Rep. Raskin used his time masterfully. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go get my ring sized.