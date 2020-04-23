Rep. Raskin Flattens Jim Jordan For Whining About Oversight On COVID-19 Spending

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) gave Gym Jordan a tongue lashing during a Rules Committee hearing, when the Ohio Congressman did not answer his question about how many investigations were launched in Congress into the 2012 Benghazi attack.

Rep. Raskin is furious that Republicans are using "counterfeit outrage" over the idea of forming a committee to exercise oversight on the trillions of dollars of federal stimulus.

Rep. Raskin started out by attacking Trump's response to the coronavirus, which has resulted, so far, in more than 15 times the number of deaths we had on 9/11. He reminded everybody that Trump has rejected Congressional oversight and refused to honor their subpoenas.

Raskin said, "I would so love to hear how my friends would have reacted if President Obama had brought our country to its knees economically in public health, and constitutionally, the way this president has. Can you imagine what they'd be saying if we were wearing masks up here under President Obama?"

He continued, "I cannot accept the counterfeit outrage of people upset about the fact that we're creating a committee to conduct oversight over the trillions of dollars of the taxpayers money that's going out the door to try to clean up after the messes created by the government."

"I can't accept that counterfeit outrage," he said.

Rep. Raskin then turned to Jordan and asked, "Mr. Jordan, do you know how many investigations were launched in congress into the 2012 Benghazi attack?" Instead of telling him how many, Rep. Jordan tried to filibuster, and Raskin shut him down unceremoniously.

Jordan said, "I served on the select committee and I will tell you what --- "

Rep. Raskin immediately cut him off, "I'm asking you a different question..."

Jordan continued, "It was formed 2 1/2 years after the tragedy of Benghazi."

"Mr. Chairman, I'm reclaiming my time," Raskin said as Jordan continued to babble away.

Jordan tried to interject again and this time Rep. Raskin yelled. "I'm reclaiming my time." He fixed his mask, yelling again, "I'm reclaiming my time."

Rep Jordan was not wearing a mask at the hearing, like a jackass, and he tried to offer up a tepid explanation for why he wasn't.

“You might not be wearing a mask, but you adhere to the rules of this committee while you’re here, Mr. Jordan, OK?” Rep. Raskin demanded.

When Raskin said Jordan was upset because there might be 8 investigations into the money spending to deal with the pandemic, Jordan jumped in again, "Not maybe, there are. There are eight."

Raskin yelled, "Excuse me, this time is mine Mr. Jordan. We're not at a Benghazi committee right now."

"We are the Rules Committee, the chairman's right there," he said.

Rep. Raskin then answered his own question about the number of Benghazi investigations that were held, saying there were TEN Benghazi investigations, and six of them were controlled by Republicans. He took aim at Jordan's Benghazi committee, which lasted two years, spent $6 million, and found Hillary Clinton had done nothing illegal.

Raskin's outrage was due to the fact that Republicans don't want any over oversight on the Trump administration stimulus package spending, but were gung-ho to investigate Benghazi over and over and over again — solely in an effort to hurt President Obama and Hillary Clinton.