Elijah Cummings Bangs The Gavel On Jim Jordan's Whining At Hatch Act Hearing

During today's House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Hatch Act, Chairman Cummings angrily shut down Rep. Jim Jordan's attempts at interrupting the OLC's Henry Kerner from making his opening statement.

Chairman Cummings' strong rebuke made Rep. Jordan cower back within himself.

Henry Kerner, appointed by Trump to lead the Office of Special Counsel after being a staffer for Chairman Issa and Chaffetz, made the mistake of holding Kellyanne Conway accountable for her many violations of the Hatch Act.

By advising Trump to fire her for her transgressions of THE LAW, he joined the ranks of those looking to "overthrow" the Trump administration and "silence" conservative opinions.

During Rep Jordan's opening remarks he called the report from the OLC to fire Kellyanne Conway "outrageous, unfair and flat-out wrong."

Jordan whined about the faux outrage of the IRS trying to silence to conservative groups who filed to get tax free status as an example of "bias against conservatives" which was somehow connected to Kerner's "silencing" of Conway.

Jordan claimed that the only reason that Mr. Kerner of the OLC wanted Conway dismissed was because he had his feelings hurt.

After Jordan's four-minute uninterrupted rant against Kerner, Chairman Cummings swore him in.

Kerner started by responding to Jordan's IRS claims and said, "Since the ranking member mentioned the IRS targeting scandal, I thought I'd point out that when I was working on the Senate side, we authored a 37-page report criticizing the IRS for targeting conservative groups and Tea Party groups."

Kerner continued, “I was the author of that report and we were very strong in making clear that that was unacceptable and that the IRS should not have targeted the conservative groups.”

Rep. Jordan interrupted off-camera and said, “No kidding.”

"Absolutely."

At this point, Cummings slammed down his gavel and shouted, “Do not interfere with the witness! Let him testify."

Jordan tried to speak and Cummings shouted him down again.

"Na, na, na, na, he’s talking!” Cummings said.

Jordan meekly replied, “Got it.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Kerner continued, "Sorry, I just wanted to make that clear."

Kerner said he learned about government accountability of high ranking officials and treating everybody the same.

"We cannot have two sets of rules," he said.

The "conspiracy against Trump" claims from the Freedom Caucus wackos and Trump surrogates populating Fox News are widening daily. Now even a former GOP House aide, and Trump appointee is calling him out. Let the whining begin?

Jordan stayed mute.