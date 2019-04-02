Chairman Elijah Cummings Smacks Down Rep. Jim Jordan: 'Oh, Please -- You've Done It'

Chairman Elijah Cummings' mocked Rep. Jim Jordan with pure disgust as the Ohio Republican pretended Republicans were perfect angels when they were in charge of Congressional committees a few months ago.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing today regarding whistleblower Tricia Newbold's reports that twenty-five members of Trump's administration were granted top security clearances despite many disqualifying issues:

...she had compiled a list of at least 25 individuals, including contractors and senior advisers, who had a “wide range” of disqualifying information, including drug use, financial problems and criminal conduct.

The big news was Jared Kushner. Newbold basically confirmed many reports saying Trump's former Chief of Staff John Kelly was ordered to give Kushner his clearances.

Rep. Jordan, who is always nasty and angry at committee hearings on television, vented faux outrage that William Barr was subpoenaed after he said he was willing to come in to testify.

Chairman Cummings was not amused.

Cummings had said, "Tricia Newbold came forward at great personal risk to warn the Congress and the nation. She raised her concerns inside the White House. Inside the White House - and they targeted her for retaliation."

MSNBC cut to Rep. Jim Jordan, who was sermonizing his complaints.

Jordan, "Yesterday a press release after talking to just one witness where you hand pick a few parts of her testimony and now today. Now today we're going to subpoena a guy [William Barr] who just sent us a letter saying he's willing to come here voluntarily."

Jordan continued, "I've been on this committee ten years, I've never seen anything like this."

Cummings, off-camera said, "Oh, please."

Jordan, "Never seen anything like this. I haven't."

Cummings, off-camera continued, "Yeah, you've done it."

Yea, Republicans have done it.

It was Rep. Jordan, who was foaming at the mouth to get Peter Strzok and other FBI agents under oath to testify before his committee as reported by the Republican news site, The Washington Times.

And Peter Strzok said he would be happy to testify and had his attorney notify the House Judiciary Committee of his intention.

However, Rep. Bob Goodlatte still issued a subpoena, but then rescinded it when Peter voluntarily came in. And yet, Strzok was slapped with a second subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee.

And of course, Republicans then refused to release Strzok's closed-door hearing transcripts to the public. Strzok's public hearing took care of that nonsense.

Elections have consequences. Democrats are in charge of committee hearings in the House, and they have the power to remember what happened mere months ago.