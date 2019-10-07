House Subpoenas DOD And OMB Regarding The Ukraine Aid Freeze

The Trump administration -- specifically, the DOD and OMB -- have until October 15, 2019 to disgorge documents concerning the withheld defense aid funds from Ukraine. The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding military assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any efforts to cover up these matters.

According to multiple press reports, at some point in July 2019, Trump ordered Acting OMB Chief Mick Mulvaney to freeze the military aid to Ukraine, and Mulvaney reportedly conveyed the President's order "through the budget office to the Pentagon and the State Department, which were told only that the administration was looking at whether the spending was necessary."

According to multiple press reports, at some point in July 2019, Trump ordered Acting OMB Chief Mick Mulvaney to freeze the military aid to Ukraine, and Mulvaney reportedly conveyed the President’s order “through the budget office to the Pentagon and the State Department, which were told only that the administration was looking at whether the spending was necessary.”

“The enclosed subpoena demands documents that are necessary for the Committees to examine this sequence of these events and the reasons behind the White House’s decision to withhold critical military assistance to Ukraine that was appropriated by Congress to counter Russian aggression,” the Chairmen wrote.

These documents are key to understanding what happened between the Trump administration and Ukraine. There has been no explanation for the freeze on the mandated military assistance. At the time, it was reported that the freeze was ordered by the administration just ahead of Trump's telephone call with President Zelinsky because Trump had "concerns" about releasing the funds.

Adding to the intrigue, In August 2019, Senator Ron Johnson was informed by Gordon Sondland that if Ukraine would “get to the bottom of what happened in 2016—if President Trump has that confidence, then he’ll release the military spending.” About that, Johnson stated: “At that suggestion, I winced.” He also stated: “My reaction was: Oh, God. I don’t want to see those two things combined.”

Too late.

On September 9, 2019, the Committees wrote a letter to the White House requesting documents relating to “the actual or potential suspension of military assistance to Ukraine.” The White House never responded to this request, resulting in the issuance of a subpoena last Friday.

Two days later, on September 11, 2019, the White House released its hold on the military assistance to Ukraine.

It's not difficult to connect the dots, and if the White House fails to comply, the House will assume that the aid was withheld in order for Trump to have leverage over the Ukrainian president in order to dig dirt on the Biden family.

