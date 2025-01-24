AP Refuses To Bow To Trump's 'Gulf Of America' Whim

The Associated Press issued a full-throated rejection of Trump's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" because his idiocy only pertains to the United States.

The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years. The Associated Press will refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen. As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences.

MAGATs are against this move and claim the oldest news network is "defying" traitor Trump.

Every move Trump makes is to separate the country from the world on a nationalistic front, which includes focusing in on Christian and white nationalism.

Do you think people looking at the rise in the price of eggs care what the hell Donald Trump and his stupid cult calls the Gulf of Mexico?

🔃🇲🇽The Gulf of Mexico will always be the Gulf of Mexico, no matter how many letters Trump tries to swap on a map. Mexico’s been a country longer than the US! 500 years more! Changing names won’t change that. Don’t waste your $ on Trump’s “special” maps. History’s not for sale, and neither is reality. — 🦋Manny Crespín🌈 (@mannycrespin.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T20:05:16.784Z