GOP Lawmaker Pushes Plan For Every Trump Executive Order To Become Legislation

Rep. Tim Burchett said he was pushing a plan to immediately introduce President Donald Trump's executive orders as legislation — no matter how outlandish.
By David EdwardsMarch 17, 2025

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said he was pushing a plan to immediately introduce President Donald Trump's executive orders as legislation — no matter how outlandish.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Kevin Corke noted that many of Trump's executive orders were being overruled by federal judges.

"I wish we could just every time the president would issue an executive order, I wish that that that was legislation that'd be assigned to a legislator," Burchett revealed. "And I've urged our leadership there but the sewer that is Washington, the staff and — and just the muck that it is we've created is very deep to wade through."

The congressman urged viewers to call Republican leadership and push for his idea to become a reality.

"I'm not much on writing these strong letters; I want to kick somebody's butt," he opined, "and that's why they elected Donald J. Trump to do that."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon