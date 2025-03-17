GOP Lawmaker Pushes Plan For Every Trump Executive Order To Become Legislation

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said he was pushing a plan to immediately introduce President Donald Trump's executive orders as legislation — no matter how outlandish.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Kevin Corke noted that many of Trump's executive orders were being overruled by federal judges.

"I wish we could just every time the president would issue an executive order, I wish that that that was legislation that'd be assigned to a legislator," Burchett revealed. "And I've urged our leadership there but the sewer that is Washington, the staff and — and just the muck that it is we've created is very deep to wade through."

The congressman urged viewers to call Republican leadership and push for his idea to become a reality.

"I'm not much on writing these strong letters; I want to kick somebody's butt," he opined, "and that's why they elected Donald J. Trump to do that."