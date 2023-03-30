Raskin Turns The Tables On Republicans At House Oversight Hearing

By Conover KennardMarch 30, 2023

Republicans are playing games with the House Oversight Committee hearing, where Republicans are examining Washington, D.C.'s crime and city management. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy represents Bakersfield, California, where he was born, and it has one of the highest crime rates in America.

The crime rate there is higher than that of Washington D.C. There's even a docuseries out about it called Killing Country.

So, this whole thing is just a farce. Republicans campaigned on combatting inflation and jobs, but that was just political jockeying.

Rep. Jamie Raskin spoke at the hearing and noted that many of the Republicans there have been all-in for the January 6 defendants who stormed out Capitol to stop the peaceful transition of power.

"The very same members who have come today to denounce crime in Washington are astonishingly many of the same members who visited violent criminals in the D.C. jail and praised them as heroes and political prisoners as if they were Nelson Mandela or Alexei Navalny," he said.

He's not wrong. Now, about Bakersfield...

