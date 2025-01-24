Schumer To Yambo: Now Let's Declassify Those UFO Records!

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urges Yambo to declassify secret government archives about unidentified flying objects, also known as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), as long as we're being all transparent. Via The Hill:

“Now do UFOs,” Schumer wrote on social platform X in a repost of the White House’s announcement that Trump has ordered government files on John F. Kennedy, the nation’s 35th president, Robert F. Kennedy, his brother, and Martin Luther King Jr. to be declassified.

Schumer and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced a bill in the last Congress to require government records related to UAPs be disclosed unless officials provide reasons for why it should remain classified.

The provisions to require information related to UAPs or UFOs be made public, however, were later stripped from the annual defense authorization bill.

Schumer took up the mantle for calling for greater transparency for government records on UFOs from the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), who sponsored a project to investigate incidents surrounding unexplained aerial phenomena.