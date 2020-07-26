2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows On COVID-19 Deaths: 'Some Things You Can't Control'

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday insisted that the surge in COVID-19 deaths is something that President Donald Trump "can't control."
By David

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday insisted that the surge in COVID-19 deaths is something that President Donald Trump "can't control."

Meadows made the remarks during an interview on ABC's This Week program after host George Stephanopoulos noted that over 1,000 Americans had died each day for five days in a row.

"What's your strategy to turn this around?" the host asked.

Meadows pointed to efforts to produce therapeutics and vaccines to fight COVID-19.

"But this is a virus that came from China," he continued. "Something that's unexpected. Obviously when you're in the political world, there are those things that you can control, there are those things that you can't."

"You say there are some things you can't control," Stephanopoulos pressed. "But do you acknowledge that had the president promoted masks earlier, had the country moved towards shutting down the economy -- at least in parts -- earlier, we could have done a better job controlling this virus?"

For his part, Meadows called Trump's response to COVID-19 "unprecedented."

"The president shut down the economy to try to mitigate the damage," he added. "You mentioned masks. Obviously, we all want to do whatever we can do to stop this and wearing masks where there's not the ability to social distance is one additional thing that we can do."

Meadows, however, argued that masks are mandatory in southern Florida "and yet they continue to see this virus escalate and so we're not going to have a solution to this."

"It's not masks, it's not shutting down the economy," he added. "It is American ingenuity that will allow for therapies and vaccines to ultimately conquer this."

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Freepers Explain The Coronavirus For You

Freepers Explain The Coronavirus For You

Over at Free Republic, the wingnuts and conspiracy theorists are none too happy with an article from the Dallas Morning News about the rising number of coronavirus infections in Texas and the governor's response.
Jun 26, 2020
By Steve M.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us