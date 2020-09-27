Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

CBS Host Smacks Down Mark Meadows For Vaccine 'Interference': 'You're Not A Doctor'

Trump administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows insisted on Sunday that there is no reason for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to adopt additional rigorous testing guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine candidates being quickly developed.
By David

Trump administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows insisted on Sunday that there is no reason for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to adopt additional rigorous testing guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine candidates being quickly developed.

"The FDA is supposed to be issuing these stricter guidelines," CBS host Margaret Brennan explained to Meadows on Sunday. "But then you reportedly called the FDA commissioner and really challenged him on trying to justify doing that."

"You're not a doctor," the CBS host continued. "Why insert yourself politically into this, which feeds these concerns about interference?"

"So, Margaret, your producer obviously didn't do a good job of informing you," Meadows shot back. "What we actually have is new guidance that's coming out. My question is, why would that new guidance come out after we've already spent $30 billion in doing that."

"And my challenge to the FDA is just make sure it's based on science and real numbers," he said.

"Why would the FDA not be basing it on science?" Brennan wondered.

"Well, why would you think that we would need new guidance after we've developed vaccines and drugs for decades?" Meadows replied. "And then all of the sudden we're going to change something in the last two weeks. The question is why, Margaret? I mean, why would we do that?"

"I'm optimistic that guidance will come out based on good science and ultimately our FDA guidelines will make sure all people who take a vaccine can do that with some kind of assurance that the process is meted out properly," he added.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.