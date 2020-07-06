Mark Meadows Defends Trump's Bogus '99% Of COVID Cases Harmless' Claim

Without using any statistics or even any real information, Mark Meadows, Trump's latest chief of staff (how many have their been, we've lost count) joined Trump TV's early morning propaganda show to defend the so-called president's caustic remark that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless.”

During today's Fox and Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Meadows where Trump got that "stat from" or was he just spitballing a "generalization."

“No, I don’t even know that it’s a generalization,” Meadows said.

Wait, he doesn't even know what he doesn't even know?

Meadows continued, "When you start to look at all the stats and all the numbers that we have, the amount of testing that we have, the vast majority of people are safe from this.”

Maybe he should tell that to the families of 132K people that have died so far and the almost three million people that have been infected.

The new chief of lies then made this stunning remark:

“When you look at the deaths that we have, if you’re over 80 years of age or if you have three what they call comorbidities, diabetes, hypertension, heart issues – then you need to be very, very careful,” he said.

“Outside of that, the risks are extremely low and the president is right with that, and the facts and the statistics back us up there.”

I have a family member who is under 40 and after being quarantined twice because of the coronavirus, is STILL dealing with swollen internal organs after being given the "all clear" by their doctors.

Ask anyone who has suffered from the virus if it's "harmless."

The actual statistics speak for themselves and prove these statements by Trump and Meadows to be false.

The New York Times, the AP, and CNN are among the outlets which published fact checks completely dismantling Trump’s claim. Johns Hopkins currently puts the fatality rate of the coronavirus in the U.S. at 4.5 percent. This to say nothing of the fact that many would take umbrage with the idea that non-fatal cases are harmless. The Times reports that 15 to 20 percent of all Covid-19 cases require hospitalization.

Kayleigh McEnany came on Fox and Friends and made this harebrained analogy:

McEnany says Trump's statement that 99% of coronavirus cases "are totally harmless" was "a factual point" .... There was no pushback from the anchors



McEnany: "The president was making a factual point that most people will recover from coronavirus who get it" pic.twitter.com/vWHpG7WV7V — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 6, 2020

Saying "most people recover from COVID-19" is not what Trump said. He said it was "harmless."

Liars gotta lie.