Trump Goes Off The Rails While Visiting CDC, Lauds His 'Perfect Response'

Trump visited the CDC on Friday afternoon, in full MAGA/KAG gear, for a completely bananas press conference.

He talked about his "perfect" response to COVID-19 and then veered, oddly, to his Ukraine extortion call, which he called "perfect" as well. And then, grotesquely, he told the press that anyone who wants to get tested, can. Which we all know is not true because there are not nearly enough tests to test the public, let alone staffing to get it done. But you know, sure.

Oh, and the kicker - he admitted that he was refusing to allow sick Americans off a cruise ship because he doesn't want the number of confirmed cases in America to go up. It is all about optics, for him, which is why he was also sporting the full MAGA look at an official presidential event.

Twitter responded:

Ok, the CDC appearance was the most disturbing one yet from Trump. He literally said experts were telling him to take sick Americans off a cruise ship but he doesn't want to do it because it WILL MAKE THE NUMBERS GO UP and it "wasn't our fault." Holy Jesus. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 6, 2020

Trump just said “We’ve closed down the borders with China.” Whuut? — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 6, 2020

Trump calls the governor of Washington State, the epicenter of #COVID19 in the USA - "not a good governor, by the way" — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) March 6, 2020

"The [coronavirus] tests are all perfect. Like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. This was not a perfect as that, but pretty good." -- is Trump referring to the transcript of his phone call with the Ukrainian president here? pic.twitter.com/FU5XxPTu7Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

Talking about Coronavirus at CDC, Trump just referred to Wash State governor Inslee as a “snake” after Pence paid a visit there yesterday to check on the outbreak. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 6, 2020

And Trump admits that he gets his news on coronavirus from - wait for it - FOX NEWS

President Donald Trump says he's getting his information on coronavirus from Fox News https://t.co/FocdAbHX1S pic.twitter.com/FDdr8FB4tG — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 6, 2020

Just when you think he can't go any lower, he finds a way to crawl UNDER the sewer.