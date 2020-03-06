Politics
Trump Goes Off The Rails While Visiting CDC, Lauds His 'Perfect Response'

Trump veered from coronavirus to his Ukraine call and continued to push his lies about everything being "perfect"
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Heather
Trump visited the CDC on Friday afternoon, in full MAGA/KAG gear, for a completely bananas press conference.

He talked about his "perfect" response to COVID-19 and then veered, oddly, to his Ukraine extortion call, which he called "perfect" as well. And then, grotesquely, he told the press that anyone who wants to get tested, can. Which we all know is not true because there are not nearly enough tests to test the public, let alone staffing to get it done. But you know, sure.

Oh, and the kicker - he admitted that he was refusing to allow sick Americans off a cruise ship because he doesn't want the number of confirmed cases in America to go up. It is all about optics, for him, which is why he was also sporting the full MAGA look at an official presidential event.

Twitter responded:

And Trump admits that he gets his news on coronavirus from - wait for it - FOX NEWS

Just when you think he can't go any lower, he finds a way to crawl UNDER the sewer.

