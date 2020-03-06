Quarantined Nurse's Blistering Letter Goes Viral, Rails Against The CDC's Coronoavirus Reponse

Bonnie Castillo, Executive Director of National Nurses United, read the same statement as Deborah Burger below from the quarantined nurse who is being denied coronavirus testing. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) blamed the nurse for exposing herself to undue risk by not following proper safety protocols. (Some more Orwellian shit right there.) Castillo appeared with Chris Hayes on MSNBC's "All In"

Source: Mediaite

National Nurses Union President Deborah Burger released a scathing statement from a quarantined nurse criticizing the CDC for its purported refusal to test her for coronavirus even though she had been exposed to the pathogen.

The union leader released a video on Thursday afternoon where she read out the complaints from an anonymous nurse working at a health facility in northern California. At a White House press conference earlier that same day, Vice President Mike Pence admitted that “we don’t have enough tests” to meet the skyrocketing demand for diagnosing infections as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country and take more lives.

...

“The national CDC would not initiate the test,” the statement continued, claiming that the health agency justified its decision by effectively blamed the nurse for exposing herself to the virus. “They said they would not test me because if I were wearing the recommended protective equipment then I wouldn’t have the coronavirus. What kind of science-based answer is that? What a ridiculous and uneducated response from the department that is in charge of the health of this country.”