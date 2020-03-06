Activism
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Quarantined Nurse's Blistering Letter Goes Viral, Rails Against The CDC's Coronoavirus Reponse

The CDC denied testing because they said the nurse had not been wearing the recommended protective equipment.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Bonnie Castillo, Executive Director of National Nurses United, read the same statement as Deborah Burger below from the quarantined nurse who is being denied coronavirus testing. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) blamed the nurse for exposing herself to undue risk by not following proper safety protocols. (Some more Orwellian shit right there.) Castillo appeared with Chris Hayes on MSNBC's "All In"

Source: Mediaite

National Nurses Union President Deborah Burger released a scathing statement from a quarantined nurse criticizing the CDC for its purported refusal to test her for coronavirus even though she had been exposed to the pathogen.

The union leader released a video on Thursday afternoon where she read out the complaints from an anonymous nurse working at a health facility in northern California. At a White House press conference earlier that same day, Vice President Mike Pence admitted that “we don’t have enough tests” to meet the skyrocketing demand for diagnosing infections as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country and take more lives.
...
“The national CDC would not initiate the test,” the statement continued, claiming that the health agency justified its decision by effectively blamed the nurse for exposing herself to the virus. “They said they would not test me because if I were wearing the recommended protective equipment then I wouldn’t have the coronavirus. What kind of science-based answer is that? What a ridiculous and uneducated response from the department that is in charge of the health of this country.”

So why is this happening? Here's a pretty good guess.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.