Empathy-Free Trump Visits Tornado-Ravaged Tennessee In Full MAGA Gear

Donald Trump visited tornado ravaged Tennessee on Friday afternoon. During the visit he showcased his well known lack of empathy, as sociopaths have a hard time pretending to possess real, human emotions. This exchange, about a young child who was found roaming the streets after his entire family died, is particularly jarring in the exchange he asks: "How did his family do?" The official tells Trump "They're deceased." Trump narrates to the journalists, like he is sharing a storyline, saying: "So his parents were killed. And his sister. So we're going to go see some of the folks."

Even worse, he decided to wear a campaign hat while touring the damage. Because nothing says "re-elect me" like a natural disaster, right?

Twitter had thoughts:

ARE YOU KIDDING ME???

Trump while visiting tornado victims in TN tells a story about a boy being carried by the tornado, like it’s the greatest thing he’s ever heard! Then he asks about the parents....People tell him they’re dead along with his sister. No emotion, NOTHING! Idiot! pic.twitter.com/0ZqaQN2OzS — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 6, 2020

No compassion for loss of life. No emotion whatsoever.



Decked out in his campaign merchandise, Trump said to the mayors of tornado-ravaged towns in Tennessee:



"I just want to congratulate you because the job you've done, everybody is talking about it."pic.twitter.com/qMklA1qNHA — Bill Maxwell 🌊REMOVE TRUMP 2020🌊 (@Bill_Maxwell_) March 6, 2020

A human without a heart is hard to watch.



When Trump hears a little boy has just been orphaned, he callously continues his story of how the boy was carried off by the tornado without one ounce of compassion.



I want to hug that boy. I want to smack Trump.pic.twitter.com/tqeZaDWeLr — Angelux (@Angelux1111) March 6, 2020

Omg. No. No. No. No!!!!

He is a fucking sociopath.

Seriously. I can’t even anymore. https://t.co/7vmTWvmYHs — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 6, 2020

Since Trump is incapable of heartfelt empathy, he parrots stories & sentences as a device to appear engaged. — 🔥 𝕍𝕖𝕤𝕦𝕧𝕚𝕦𝕤 🔥 (@PentUpPower) March 6, 2020

Just shameful that he could not lay off the MAGA merch for ONE day. But hey, Trump wouldn't let a few deaths slow down his grift.