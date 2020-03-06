Empathy-Free Trump Visits Tornado-Ravaged Tennessee In Full MAGA Gear

Donald Trump visited tornado ravaged Tennessee on Friday afternoon. During the visit he showcased his well known lack of empathy, as sociopaths have a hard time pretending to possess real, human emotions. This exchange, about a young child who was found roaming the streets after his entire family died, is particularly jarring in the exchange he asks: "How did his family do?" The official tells Trump "They're deceased." Trump narrates to the journalists, like he is sharing a storyline, saying: "So his parents were killed. And his sister. So we're going to go see some of the folks."
Even worse, he decided to wear a campaign hat while touring the damage. Because nothing says "re-elect me" like a natural disaster, right?
Twitter had thoughts:
Just shameful that he could not lay off the MAGA merch for ONE day. But hey, Trump wouldn't let a few deaths slow down his grift.