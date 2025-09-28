'Full Force': POTUS Cankles To Send Troops Into 'War-Ravaged' Portland

Donald J. Trump announced on Truth Social Saturday that he plans to send troops to "war-ravaged Portland," Oregon, to protect ICE facilities, claiming the city is "under siege" by Antifa.

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists," Trump wrote. "I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Jinkies, I wonder if this is why:

Portland authorities are in a standoff with the Trump administration over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in the Oregon city, after an investigation found the administration is using the facility for overnight detentions, in violation of its city-issued permits.

Portland is part of the United States, and Trump is launching a war within the US against the US. The news isn't going down well.

There is no war zone in Portland, Oregon, and the American military should not deploy to American cities unless another country were attacking us. Calling an American city a war zone should alarm everyone. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 27, 2025

There is an increase of federal agents in Portland. We did not ask for this. We do not need this. And we certainly will not be divided by this. We stand united in our values and reject this egregious abuse of power pic.twitter.com/xYAaiPAM72 — Congresswoman Maxine Dexter (@RepDexterOR) September 27, 2025

Photos quickly circulated of the alleged war-ravaged city.

Meanwhile, in War Ravaged Portland: pic.twitter.com/Fzs4Yi1QqG — Robert J Ellingsworth 🆓 (@BY1959) September 27, 2025

Trump is not going to stop sending in the military to Democratic cities, and Republicans don't give a shit. Donald wants a conflict to justify an overreaction. He's trying to normalize this insanity before the midterms. President Cankles is trying to cheat to avoid a shellacking in the upcoming elections. He's abusing the military as a weapon of retribution and the government for personal revenge, and the GOP needs to find its spine.