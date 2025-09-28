'Full Force': POTUS Cankles To Send Troops Into 'War-Ravaged' Portland

This isn't going to go down well.
'Full Force': POTUS Cankles To Send Troops Into 'War-Ravaged' Portland
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardSeptember 28, 2025

Donald J. Trump announced on Truth Social Saturday that he plans to send troops to "war-ravaged Portland," Oregon, to protect ICE facilities, claiming the city is "under siege" by Antifa.

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists," Trump wrote. "I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Jinkies, I wonder if this is why:

Portland authorities are in a standoff with the Trump administration over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in the Oregon city, after an investigation found the administration is using the facility for overnight detentions, in violation of its city-issued permits.

Portland is part of the United States, and Trump is launching a war within the US against the US. The news isn't going down well.

Photos quickly circulated of the alleged war-ravaged city.

War-ravaged Portland

Will Bunch (@willbunch.bsky.social) 2025-09-27T14:44:51.350Z

Portland:

Philip Bump (@pbump.com) 2025-09-27T14:37:55.698Z

War ravaged Portland.

Dustin (@hareandthere.bsky.social) 2025-09-27T15:07:31.366Z

Trump is not going to stop sending in the military to Democratic cities, and Republicans don't give a shit. Donald wants a conflict to justify an overreaction. He's trying to normalize this insanity before the midterms. President Cankles is trying to cheat to avoid a shellacking in the upcoming elections. He's abusing the military as a weapon of retribution and the government for personal revenge, and the GOP needs to find its spine.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon