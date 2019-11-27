‘Christian’ Pastor: Impeach Trump Movement Part Of A 'Jew Coup'

And lest you think that cranks like this are at the very fringe of political discourse, Donald Trump Jr has been interviewed by TruNews, and they have sent "reporters" to the White House and gotten accreditation for press briefings. This is what Donald Trump has brought out of the shadows into the mainstream.

Source: Times of Israel

The founder of TruNews, a fundamentalist Christian platform that regularly releases anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and homophobic videos, has raged against a “Jew coup” behind efforts to impeach US President Donald Trump

The channel’s founder and host Pastor Rick Wiles is widely known for his anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, but despite that has been coddled by the White House.

TruNews has more than 185,000 subscribers on YouTube and its videos have garnered 17 million views on the site. The outlet claimed in a tweet on Tuesday that they were “banned again” from YouTube as a result of Wiles’s Friday broadcast.

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” Wiles said during his show broadcast last Friday, first reported by the Right Wing Watch monitoring group.