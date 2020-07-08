Politics
Rick Wiles: Ghislane Maxwell 'Brokered Sale' Of Melania To Donald

This story matters for one reason only: Wiles's "news outlet" has received press credentials from the Trump White House.
By Frances Langum
So Rick Wiles goes on his own "web show" to chat about his various conspiracy theories regarding Ghislane Maxwell, concluding that Maxwell "brokered the sale" of Melania to Donald Trump, and veering off into some truly sick theories involving grinding the bones of less "talented" girls in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trade.

It's three sex creep misogynists fantasizing about the sale of hot sex slaves. At Mar-a-Lago, with Trump's knowledge and consent.

As Tengrain noted, "He’s gonna get kicked outta the Q-Club with talk like that!"

And then you realize that this guy was included in the press pool to Davos by Trump's White House back in January. The Independent (UK):

To coordinate coverage of Donald Trump’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the White House provided press passes to the usual mix of American news organisations, including Fox News, Reuters and The New York Times.

One media outlet stood out: TruNews, a website aimed at conservative Christians whose founder, a pastor named Rick Wiles, recently described Mr Trump’s impeachment as “a Jew coup” planned by “a Jewish cabal”.

...Mr Wiles’ ability to secure credentials after his antisemitic remarks – which prompted a formal rebuke from two members of congress – has left civil rights groups deeply troubled.

