WATCH: Protesters Shout 'Impeach Trump' Outside Of The White House

Videos circulated online showed protesters chanting “impeach Trump” close enough to the White House for staff to hear the demonstration.
Protesters gathered in front of the White House on Sunday to call on President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

Videos circulated online showed protesters chanting “impeach Trump” close enough to the White House for staff to hear the demonstration.

In other videos, protesters were blowing loud whistles.

Meanwhile, demonstrators also greeted Trump as he visited his New Jersey golf course. Pro-impeachment protesters were also reportedly out on the streets in Boston and New York City.

